Power outage to affect water supply in central, western Phuket

PHUKET: A power outage around the Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn will result in water supply outages in central and western parts of the island on Friday (Mar 5).


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 March 2021, 10:56AM

The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply in unspecified areas of Kamala, Cherng Talay, Rassada, Koh Kaew, Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok will be affected during the power outage, from 9am to 5pm.

The Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) notes that the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect Moo Baan Romklao and other areas around the reservoir, including Soi Bang Neow Dum 1 and Soi Bang Neow Dum 2.

The PWA urged people to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information about the water outage, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

For more information about the power outage, contact the PEA Thalang branch at 076-386882.

