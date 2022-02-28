Power outage to affect Wat Tha Reua area

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along the road past Wat Tha Reua, in Moo 3, Srisoontorn tomorrow (Mar 1) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 28 February 2022, 02:05PM

The power outage will be from 9am to 12pm.

The area to be affected by the power outage includes Phuket Charoensuk Village, Phuket Rubber Factory Company (Anchalee Palm Plantation), the street behind Phuket Charoensuk Village and TWIN House Phuket.

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

The announcement also carried the standard reminder, “If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately.”

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.