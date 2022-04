Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a section of Tonsai Waterfall Rd in Thepkrasattri next Monday (Apr 18) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 April 2022, 12:00AM

Some 700 m of Tonsai Waterfall Rd will be affected plus four adjacent side-roads. Image: PEA

The area to be affected by the power outage, lasting from 9am to 12:30pm, will be along Tonsai Waterfall Rd from Thepkrasattri Rd eastwards (towards Tonsai Waterfall). Some 700m of the main road will be affected plus four adjacent side-roads. In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the PEA at 076-386883 or the PEA hotline 1129.