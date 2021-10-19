Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced work to improve high-voltage distribution that will affect the areas of Baan Bo-Kruat to Baan Khuan in Moo 1 of Thepkrasattri Sub-district tomorrow (Oct 20).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 October 2021, 12:55PM

The areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected include Baan Bo-Kruat, Baan Bo-Kruat Fertilizer Plant, Phutthachat Estate Company Limited, Pruksa Ville, Thepkasattri Municipal School, KhokWatMai School, Viriya Property and Development Company Limited Lopment Co., Ltd., Baan Khan, Thalang Tara Resort, Baan Khuan, Pacifica Hold Co., Ltd. (The Garden) and KhaoPhraThaeo Non-Hunting Area.

The PEA confirmed the work would run from 9am until 4:30pm and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

People with queries were advised to call the Thalang PEA branch at 066-0729803.