British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Power outage to affect Thalang

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage that will affect businesses along Thepkrasattri Rd in the Thalang Town area tomorrow (Oct 11) as workers continue to upgrade and repair power lines in the area.


By The Phuket News

Monday 10 October 2022, 02:16PM

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect all households and businesses along the southbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd from in front of Thalang Phra Nang Sang School to in front of the PEA Thalang branch.

Listed to be affected by the power outage are Soi Thalang Hospital, Lotus’s Thalang branch, MG Phuket Co Ltdthe Caltex petrol station, HomePro Thalang, Dynasty Ceramics, Phuket Metal Sheet Co Ltd, Baan Nai Klam, Phuket Villa Thalang, Baan Khao Lan Lipon, CP All Co distribution centre, Phuket LED Design Co Ltd, Moo Baan Eua Athon public housing project (including the 7-Eleven at the entrance), the SuperCheap opposite Baan Lipon School, in front of Mae Sompong Market, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives Thalang branch, Nam Sai, Phuket Food Service Co Ltd, in front of the Esso petrol station, Soi Baan Lipon Borrae in front of Srisoonthorn Municipality offices, in front of the Baan Lipon petrol station and the Thalang branches of the Mitsubishi and Ford car centres.

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage and invited people with queries to call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

