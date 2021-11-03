BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Power outage to affect Surin Plaza to Laem Singh Beach

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage from Surin Plaza in Cherng Talay to the entrance to Laem Singh Beach tomorrow (Nov 4) as workers carry out repairs and maintenance to high-voltage power lines in the area.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 November 2021, 01:23PM

The notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Nov 4). Image: Thalang PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect homes and businesses from Surin Plaza to Laem Singh Beach in Moo 3 Cherng Talay, the PEA said in its announcement.

The power outage will affect Wasasiri Thanad Construction Co Ltd, Aiyara Surin, Surin Heights, Chandara Villa, Laem Sing Villa, Thanasawan Co Ltd and Surin Beach Resort, the announcement noted.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang branch at 076-386882 or 066-0729803, or call the PEA hotline 1129.

