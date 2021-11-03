The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect homes and businesses from Surin Plaza to Laem Singh Beach in Moo 3 Cherng Talay, the PEA said in its announcement.
The power outage will affect Wasasiri Thanad Construction Co Ltd, Aiyara Surin, Surin Heights, Chandara Villa, Laem Sing Villa, Thanasawan Co Ltd and Surin Beach Resort, the announcement noted.
The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.
People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang branch at 076-386882 or 066-0729803, or call the PEA hotline 1129.
