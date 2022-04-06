tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect Surin Beach area

Power outage to affect Surin Beach area

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a section of Srisoonthorn Rd in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Apr 7) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage power lines.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 April 2022, 12:05PM

Photo: PEA / file

Photo: PEA / file

A map marking the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Apr 7). Image: PEA

A map marking the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Apr 7). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage tomorrow (Apr 7). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage tomorrow (Apr 7). Image: PEA

« »

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will be along the south side of Srisoonthorn Rd from in front of the Surin Beach Animal Clinic to Surin Beach, including  Soi Haad Surin 4.

Businesses named to be affected by the power outage include Wagyu Steak House, the 7-Eleven Surin Beach branch, Twin Palms Phuket, Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort, Soi Haad Surin 6, Lotus Express, Soi Haad Surin 4, Phen Villa, Sansuri Phuket, 7-Eleven Khuan Klang branch and Siam Commercial Bank Surin Beach branch.

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386883 (24 hrs) or the PEA hotline 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Military conscription draw underway in Phuket
‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction
Zelensky calls on world to stop Russia, more atrocities feared
Schools to reopen on May 17 despite cases
Phuket marks 192 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Blood tests for drink drivers? Rewat leads mourning of ’effective government’ || April 5
Wandering calf killed by car on bypass road
Green baby turtles hatch on Surin Islands
Phuket Pajero flattens power pole
EU-Thai campaign to reduce plastic pollution in Phuket
Rewat leads mourning over health centre decentralisation bungle
Srisoonthorn mayor steps up for Ramadan
Thailand sinking in COVID-19 resilience ranking amid slow reopening
Blood test rule urged for drink driving
Shanghai defends policy of separating COVID-positive kids from parents

 

Phuket community
Wandering calf killed by car on bypass road

@ BigA...looks like you answered your own question....(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

This is the result of incompetent and unqualified military people running the gov't and public h...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Yesterday I received my 7th Thai Pass (3 Sandbox and 4 Test & Go). This latest approval took 5 ...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Many 'old'/ 'new' foreign Thailand travelers discovered already other pleasant holid...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Ofcourse they fail. Many among us predicted that. Foreigners don't mind a PCR prior flight dept ...(Read More)

Phuket Pajero flattens power pole

With hardship brought about by mishandling of Covid by incompetent government , severe hardship has ...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Instead of revising projections get rid of the absurd restrictions , we have family coming up from S...(Read More)

Phuket Pajero flattens power pole

The numbers of people who 'fall asleep' at the wheel in this country is higher than anywhere...(Read More)

Wandering calf killed by car on bypass road

Lucky this is not India. The cow would have right of way and the driver would be charged for killing...(Read More)

EU-Thai campaign to reduce plastic pollution in Phuket

Reducing pollution anywhere is a good initiative but they will have their work cut out for them in T...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property

 