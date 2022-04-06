Power outage to affect Surin Beach area

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a section of Srisoonthorn Rd in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Apr 7) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage power lines.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 April 2022, 12:05PM

A map marking the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Apr 7). Image: PEA

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will be along the south side of Srisoonthorn Rd from in front of the Surin Beach Animal Clinic to Surin Beach, including Soi Haad Surin 4.

Businesses named to be affected by the power outage include Wagyu Steak House, the 7-Eleven Surin Beach branch, Twin Palms Phuket, Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort, Soi Haad Surin 6, Lotus Express, Soi Haad Surin 4, Phen Villa, Sansuri Phuket, 7-Eleven Khuan Klang branch and Siam Commercial Bank Surin Beach branch.

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386883 (24 hrs) or the PEA hotline 1129.