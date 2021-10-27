Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn village

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a scheduled electricity outage in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, just east of Baan Don village in Thalang, tomorrow (Oct 28) so workers can repair and upgrade high-voltage power cables in the area.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 October 2021, 12:15PM

A map of the areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Oct 28). Image: PEA Thalang

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect all homes and businesses in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, said the PEA notice announcing the power outage.

The affected area will be from Banthit Pork Shop to in front of BoPlaHuaChang Restaurant, and includes homes and businesses such as Ban Thung Suea Khuan, Ninety Nine Bakery Ltd, Banthit Moo Shop, Tree 24 Company Limited and Soi Ta Pruang, the announcement read.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang branch at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.