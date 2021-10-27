The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect all homes and businesses in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, said the PEA notice announcing the power outage.
The affected area will be from Banthit Pork Shop to in front of BoPlaHuaChang Restaurant, and includes homes and businesses such as Ban Thung Suea Khuan, Ninety Nine Bakery Ltd, Banthit Moo Shop, Tree 24 Company Limited and Soi Ta Pruang, the announcement read.
People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang branch at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.
Be the first to comment.