Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that a scheduled power outage will affect Srisoonthorn tomorrow (Aug 18).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 04:05PM

Part of Srisoonthorn will be affected by a powert outage tomorrow (Auf 18). Image: Thalang PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will be to allow workers upgrade high-voltage power lines in the area.

The area to be affected by the outage will be along Thepkrasattri Rd from the Thalang branch of Nawasorn Distribution Co Ltd to Srisoonthorn Municipality, and along Route 3028 from Thepkrasattri Rd all way up to the high-voltage power line from the mainland.

The Thalang PEA in its notice apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries were advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882.