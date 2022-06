Power outage to affect south of Nai Yang Beach

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage to affect people and businesses at the southern end of Nai Yang Beach tomorrow (June 7).

Monday 6 June 2022, 05:56PM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 7). Image: PEA

The scheduled power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is to allow workers to upgrade and repair high-voltage power lines in the area.

The area to be affected by the power outage will be from Baan Trok-Muang ( next to Baan Sakhu School) to the Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa at the southern end of the beach.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1112.