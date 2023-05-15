Pro Property Partners
Power outage to affect south of Heroines Monument

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage that will affect homes and businesses south of the Heroines Monument tomorrow (May 16).


By The Phuket News

Monday 15 May 2023, 10:19AM

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, was necessary in order for workers to safely install load break switches to the network supplying electricity to the Tha Ruea area.

The power outage will be along Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, from in front of South East Asia Cathay Gems Phuket Co Ltd located on the southeast corner of the Heroines Monument roundabout to the front of Baan Yi Teng, in Srisoonthorn.

Listed as to be affected by the power outage were: South East Asia Cathay Gems Phuket Co Ltd Soi Thalang Phiphitthaphan, the Office of National Museum of Literature 12 Phuket, in front of Ban Tha Ruea Fort, Sky Trade Services Co Ltd, Soi Luk Muang, Soi San Chao Tha Ruea, Chitsanupong Partnership Laundry, Thanapa Parkview housing estate as well as several large shrimp farms in the area.

Blue Tree Phuket

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information, people are advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.

