Power outage to affect Sinsuk Thani, Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage that will affect the Sinsuk Thani housing estate in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn on Friday morning (Feb 3).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 February 2023, 08:59AM

The power outage, from 9am to 12pm, will allow work to be done on the high-voltage electrical supply network in the area, PEA Thalang announced.

The work is needed for the expansion of the Supasiri Village housing estate project.

The PEA Thalang branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.