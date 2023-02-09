Power outage to affect Saiyuan, Rawai

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Chalong) has announced a power outage that will affect part of the Saiyuan area in Rawai tomorrow (Feb 10).



By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 February 2023, 09:00AM

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow repairs and maintenance to be conducted on high-voltage power cables in the area.

The power outage will affect all homes and businesses along the south side of Route 4099, from the SuperCheap Saiyuan branch to the Saiyuan-Kata Intersection (the three-way intersection with the turnoff towards Kata, Route 4030).

The PEA Chalong branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Chalong branch at 076-521099 (24 hours) or the PEA hotline 1129.