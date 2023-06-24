Power outage to affect Route 4027, Pa Khlok

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage that will affect homes and businesses along the southern side of a section of Route 2027 in Pa Khlok on Tuesday (June 27).



By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 June 2023, 09:00AM

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow work to be done on the high-voltage distribution network, PEA Thalang explained in its announcement.

The power outage will affect homes and businesses from the front of Baan Tha La market to Baan Bang Rong Branch of SuperCheap at the entrance to Soi Na Nuea.

Among the locations listed to be affected by the power outage were: In front of the Baan Pa Khlok market (Baan Tha La), in front of Pa Khlok School, Baan Ploen Chan 3 Villa, Soi Ta Kiang, Baan Bang Pae, Fill Up Space Limited Partnership, Warodom Co Ltd,, in front of Pa Khlok Police Station, Chani Baan Bang Rong housing estate, Soi Na Nuea and the SuperCheap Baan Bang Rong branch.

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information, people are advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.