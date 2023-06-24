333 at the beach
Power outage to affect Route 4027, Pa Khlok

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage that will affect homes and businesses along the southern side of a section of Route 2027 in Pa Khlok on Tuesday (June 27).


By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 June 2023, 09:00AM

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow work to be done on the high-voltage distribution network, PEA Thalang explained in its announcement.

The power outage will affect homes and businesses from the front of Baan Tha La market to Baan Bang Rong Branch of SuperCheap at the entrance to Soi Na Nuea.

Among the locations listed to be affected by the power outage were: In front of the Baan Pa Khlok market (Baan Tha La), in front of Pa Khlok School, Baan Ploen Chan 3 Villa, Soi Ta Kiang, Baan Bang Pae, Fill Up Space Limited Partnership, Warodom Co Ltd,, in front of Pa Khlok Police Station, Chani Baan Bang Rong housing estate, Soi Na Nuea and the SuperCheap Baan Bang Rong branch.

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information, people are advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Phuket community
Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

@Stef, the clueless Chinese tourists hardly caused a "big jolt" to Thai eco-systems. In fa...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

@SEC, I would imagine the Chalong cops have already fleeced the company owner and moron dive guides ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

Why aren't the dive guides / dive masters being called into Chalong Police for fines? It's ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

All these nouveau riche Chinese, just out of the stone age and released, are causing big jolts to th...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

This is gearing up to be very damaging to tourism, once the Chinese see that they are nothing more t...(Read More)

Navy faces 15% kickback claim over B440m armoured vehicle deal

Seems like the problem is not with the company, but with the corrupt Thai Navy personnel, which it s...(Read More)

Navy faces 15% kickback claim over B440m armoured vehicle deal

A Admiral as spokesman? Wow, talking about function inflation! Anyway his shining cheeks show that ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

Not sure what group is more annoying. The Chinese,the Russians or that tiny bunch of spoiled serial ...(Read More)

More than 5,000 jobs on offer at 'Job Expo 2023'

Actually, the thai hotel 'service charge' as a part of employees salary makes the employee p...(Read More)

More than 5,000 jobs on offer at 'Job Expo 2023'

Back to Dr Suthep sayings: In the past the 'magic' words he said ( sustainability, quality o...(Read More)

 

