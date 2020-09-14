The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4pm, are along Luang Por Chaem Rd, which runs beside Wat Chalong, connecting Chao Fa East Rd with Chao Fa West Rd.
An officer at the Phuket PEA office today explained that it was unclear exactly which housing developments along the road will be affected while the works are carried out.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
