Power outage to affect road beside Wat Chalong

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along Luang Por Chaem Rd in Chalong tomorrow (Sept 15) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 14 September 2020, 02:47PM

Businesses and houses along Luang Por Chaem Rd in Chalong will be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 15). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot / file

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4pm, are along Luang Por Chaem Rd, which runs beside Wat Chalong, connecting Chao Fa East Rd with Chao Fa West Rd. An officer at the Phuket PEA office today explained that it was unclear exactly which housing developments along the road will be affected while the works are carried out. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.