Power outage to affect Rawai area

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in a part of Rawai tomorrow (Nov 17) as work is carried out on high-voltage cables.



Wednesday 16 November 2022, 05:56PM

The area south of Chalong Circle to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Nov 17). Image: PEA Phuket

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is along the west side of Wiset Rd from Soi Suksan 1, south of Chalong Circle, to the Sai Yuan Intersection.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience and asked people to not conduct any work on electrical supply systems while the outage is in effect as the power supply may be switched back on earlier than the scheduled time of 4:30pm.

For more information about the power outage people were advised to call the Chalong PEA at 076-521099 or the PEA hotline at 1129.