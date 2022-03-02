Power outage to affect Phuket Check Point area

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along Thepkrasattri Rd just south of the Phuket Check point tomorrow (Mar 3) while work is carried out on upgrading low-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 March 2022, 10:45AM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 3). Map PEA

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm The area to be affected by the power outage will be along both sides of Thepkrasattri Rd, including Soi Baan Hin Luk Deow in Moo 5, Mai Khao. In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. “If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added. For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.