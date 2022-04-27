Power outage to affect Patong

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along large sections of two major roads in Patong tomorrow (Apr 28) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

Wednesday 27 April 2022, 05:00PM

A map showing the roads to be affected by the power outage in Patong tomorrow (Apr 28). Image: PEA

The power outage will be from 8:30am to 5pm. The northern end of Phra Metta Rd, from Patong Hospital to Phra Baramee Rd, will be affected by the power outage. (Phra Metta Rd is still commonly known by its old name Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd.) Also to be affected is Rachapatanusorn Rd, from Patong Municipal Kindergarten to Fulla Place Hotel. The section of Rachapatanusorn Rd affected includes the Patong Municipality offices. Some adjoining side streets will be affected. The Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. The office also urged people to not conduct any work on electrical supply systems while the scheduled blackout is in effect as the mains power supply may be switched back on earlier than the scheduled time of 5pm. People with enquires about the outage were asked to contact the Patong PEA office at 076-345574.