The power outage will be from 8:30am to 5pm.
The northern end of Phra Metta Rd, from Patong Hospital to Phra Baramee Rd, will be affected by the power outage. (Phra Metta Rd is still commonly known by its old name Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd.)
Also to be affected is Rachapatanusorn Rd, from Patong Municipal Kindergarten to Fulla Place Hotel. The section of Rachapatanusorn Rd affected includes the Patong Municipality offices. Some adjoining side streets will be affected.
The Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.
The office also urged people to not conduct any work on electrical supply systems while the scheduled blackout is in effect as the mains power supply may be switched back on earlier than the scheduled time of 5pm.
People with enquires about the outage were asked to contact the Patong PEA office at 076-345574.
