Power outage to affect Patong

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a scheduled power outage affecting key areas in Patong tomorrow (Oct 19) as workers upgrade and repair high-voltage power cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 18 October 2021, 05:53PM

A map showing the area in Mai Khao to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Oct 19). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Mai Khao tomorrow. Image: PEA

A map showing the areas in Rawai to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Oct 19). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Rawai tomorrow (Oct 19). Image: PEA

A map showing the areas in Patong to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Oct 19). Image: PEA

The notice posted on the national PEA website, not the local Phuket PEA channel, described the works as “extremely necessary”.

The areas to be affected during the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will be along the east side of Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd from the Patong PEA branch to Soi Maneesri off Sirirat Rd at the southern end of the town.

The work will be completed as quickly as possible, the PEA notice read.

“So please be informed and [we] apologize for any inconvenience on this occasion,” it read.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the Patong Power Failure Order Center on its 24-hour hotline 076-345574.

RAWAI

Meanwhile, the Phuket PEA earlier today posted a notice announcing a scheduled power outage affecting homes and businesses along Wiset Rd in Rawai tomorrow (Oct 19)

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect both sides of Wiset Rd from Soi Mittrphap (Soi Friendship, leading to Friendship Beach, to Soi Ari 1/1

People with queries about that power outage were advised to call the Chalong PEA brqanch on their 24-hour hotline 076-521099.

MAI KHAO

The PEA Thalang branch has also announced a power outage affecting a small area in Soi Moo-Iam, Moo 3. Tambon Mai Khao (see map in gallery above), from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow so that workers can upgrade and repair low-voltage cables in the area.

People with queries about that power outage were advised to call the Tha;ang PEA branch at 066-0729803.