tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect parts of Srisoonthorn

Power outage to affect parts of Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Srisoonthorn tomorrow (Apr 22) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 April 2022, 10:00AM

The areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The official announcement. Image: PEA

The official announcement. Image: PEA

« »

The principle areas to be affected by the power outage from 9am to 4:30pm are from the entrance of Soi Baan Lipon Huahan to Baan Term Fun Village and in front of the Rim-Than Restaurant in Moo 8 of Srisoonthorn Sub-district.

Specifically the power outage will affect the following: SPA Drinking Water Company Limited, Somboon-Sap Village, Regional Medical Sciences Center, Bangjo Temporary Prison, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Academy, Phuket Land Development Station, Department of Skill Development 21 Phuket, and Cherng-Talay Police Officer’s Residence.

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the PEA Cherng Talay office at 076-386883 (24 hrs) or the PEA hotline at 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Putin hails ‘liberation’ of Mariupol
Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area
Power outages to affect Patong, Rassada
State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed
Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels
Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists
Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal 1st responders brawl in BKK streets, Phuket crash claims 2 lives || April 20
Phuket festival at Sarasin Bridge to feature mini hot air balloons
Power outage to affect Soi Samakee 2 in Rawai
Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open,’ says PM
Herd immunity against virus at 50%
COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls
Power outage to affect Shambhala Grand Villas in Cherng Talay
Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

 

Phuket community
Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

The key disaster in Thailand is deny reality. Wrap it in "this is the way we do it". Provi...(Read More)

Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area

Governor and Village Heads/Mayors are desk tigers. Always mouth full of ''''World cl...(Read More)

Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists

Here is the only real question TAT should as: With such huge competition for tourists, what exactly ...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

Unfortunately, the same approach has been repeated in regards to COVID. Acting as if the pandemic i...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

After 2 years, Thailand is finally admitting to a huge drop in tourism. This is truly amazing! When...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

Further to this when the two chinese girls were killed on the main street in Kamala about three year...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

Millions have been squandered on CCTV projects over the years- its all been about lining pockets. Re...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

License plate cameras aren't much use when so many people out there are deliberately obscuring t...(Read More)

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

Mr Saenthong did not reach the age of 75 driving a sidecar by being careless. He probably neglect...(Read More)

COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls

We read the communication warming up for the expected Covid spiking after Songkran and 'Full Moo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
PaintFX

 