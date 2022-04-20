Power outage to affect parts of Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Srisoonthorn tomorrow (Apr 22) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 April 2022, 10:00AM

The principle areas to be affected by the power outage from 9am to 4:30pm are from the entrance of Soi Baan Lipon Huahan to Baan Term Fun Village and in front of the Rim-Than Restaurant in Moo 8 of Srisoonthorn Sub-district.

Specifically the power outage will affect the following: SPA Drinking Water Company Limited, Somboon-Sap Village, Regional Medical Sciences Center, Bangjo Temporary Prison, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Academy, Phuket Land Development Station, Department of Skill Development 21 Phuket, and Cherng-Talay Police Officer’s Residence.

In its announcement, PEA Thalang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the PEA Cherng Talay office at 076-386883 (24 hrs) or the PEA hotline at 1129.