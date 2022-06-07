The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is along both sides side of Wiset Rd from Soi Friendship to Soi Salika including Soi Mangosteen, Soi Boathouse, Soi Nature, and Soi Nam Jai (but not including Phuket Seashell Museum).
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Chalong PEA at 076-521099 or the PEA hotline at 1129.
