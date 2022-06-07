Power outage to affect part of Wiset Rd in Rawai

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in a part of Rawai on Wednesday (June 8) as work is carried out on high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 June 2022, 08:04PM

A map showing the area along Wiset Rd, Rawai, to be affected by the power outage on June 8. Image: PEA Chalong

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is along both sides side of Wiset Rd from Soi Friendship to Soi Salika including Soi Mangosteen, Soi Boathouse, Soi Nature, and Soi Nam Jai (but not including Phuket Seashell Museum). In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Chalong PEA at 076-521099 or the PEA hotline at 1129.