Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect part of Wiset Rd in Rawai

Power outage to affect part of Wiset Rd in Rawai

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in a part of Rawai on Wednesday (June 8) as work is carried out on high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 June 2022, 08:04PM

A map showing the area along Wiset Rd, Rawai, to be affected by the power outage on June 8. Image: PEA Chalong

A map showing the area along Wiset Rd, Rawai, to be affected by the power outage on June 8. Image: PEA Chalong

The notice announcing the power outage on June 9. Image: PEA Chalong

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is along both sides side of Wiset Rd from Soi Friendship to Soi Salika including Soi Mangosteen, Soi Boathouse, Soi Nature, and Soi Nam Jai (but not including Phuket Seashell Museum).

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Chalong PEA at 076-521099 or the PEA hotline at 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand near the pandemic finishing line, Patong hotel robbery, || June 7
Parents plea for answers from hospital over newborn’s broken arm
Agencies encouraged to consider promoting tourism via Metaverse
Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism
UK PM Johnson survives MPs’ no-confidence vote
Phuket marks 6 new COVID cases, no deaths
No plan for fifth shot yet over safety fears
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search continues for man who fell from Banana Beach rocks, Prayut in Phuket || June 6
Police move for arrests over Russian woman’s death
Darasamut Underpass to close for 10 days
Power outage to affect south of Nai Yang Beach
Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills
Volatile Forex Markets Offer Opportunities for Investors
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista partners with PSU
Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

 

Phuket community
Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

Oh jeez...all this barfing of "eco-this" and "sustainable-that". And gotta love ...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

I arrived back last week on Singapore Airlines, the plane was half full. With respect most of those ...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

@Kurt. In English please?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 6 new COVID cases, no deaths

Patience will endure now. Three months buys a lifetime. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 6 new COVID cases, no deaths

If Covid numbers have fallen, perhaps the isolation and masks mandates worked- and to lift them too ...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

@Mav: It's worth pointing out that Emirates are expensive right now and losing customers to thei...(Read More)

Phuket marks 6 new COVID cases, no deaths

You see? 6 months ago we were seeing 300 plus cases detected every day with huge numbers of people b...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

Perhaps PM Prayut and Gov Narong should people to clean Kamala Beach, its a real mess plastic and r...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

That number of 4000 - was it cumulative for the three days or per day - I arrived Thursday on the Em...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

Read article 3 times, notice Prayut doesn't touch lame infra structure of Phuket. The incinerato...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 