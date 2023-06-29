333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect part of Kamala

Power outage to affect part of Kamala

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in southern Kamala will experience a nine-hour-long power outage today (June 30) due to works on the high-voltage electricity distribution system.

construction
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 June 2023, 07:15AM

A map showing the area to be affected by the June 30 power outage. Image: Kamala OrBorTor

A map showing the area to be affected by the June 30 power outage. Image: Kamala OrBorTor

The power outage in Kamala, scheduled from 9am to 5pm, was announced in a notice published by the local Tambon Administrative Organisation yesterday afternoon (June 29).

There have been no announcements on the Facebook pages run by any of the Phuket offices of the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand (PEA).

According to the Kamala OrBorTor, the areas to be affected by the outage are along Kamala Sai Khao Rd from Keemala and Coco Life Spa all the way down south to Bonkuan View Restaurant.

Brightview Center

In its announcement, the Kamala OrBorTor apologised for any inconvenience and asked people not to conduct any work on electrical supply systems while the outage is in effect, as the power supply may be switched back on earlier than the scheduled time of 5pm.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA at 076-345574 (Patong office).


Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island to see heavy rain, Hotels pushed to pay room tax, Donating blood in Phuket || June 29
Police investigate Phuket Town street shooting
Phuket tsunami drill to get competitive twist
Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally
Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax
Tiny Thai school on the climate change front line
South Koreans get younger as traditional age system dropped
FPO requests debt restructuring
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Remembering a Phuket legend, Kathu nightclubs to close for 5 years || June 28
Wet weather forecast to continue
Foreigners called to donate blood
Jason Wilder passes away
THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft
Regional OTOP comes to Phuket
Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies

 

Phuket community
Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Yeah Kurt, let every tax payer in Thailand decide what to do with his taxes....(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

I'll guess these ladies are infringing on the PLTO mafia turf, as the criminal police are always...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

A valid issue Kurt mentions is environmental (mis)management. Since Phuket is a "beach" de...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

And, let hotels participate in deciding how to spend the 'tax'. Those who pay should be able...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Mr Rewat speaks about rumours of rampant corruption that time. Is he trying to say that there is no ...(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

If the night club venues owners are wise they relocate their premises/businesses to more 'rual&#...(Read More)

THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft

The THAI planes parked at Utapao are just good for being scrapped. Even taking spare parts from thes...(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

Kurt@ washing cars ...(Read More)

THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft

Looking at the number of Thai planes parked up at Utapao with the name blacked out for a number of y...(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

Nothing mentioned what work these foreign women were doing illegally at Phuket airport grounds....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
SALA
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Zonezi Properties

 