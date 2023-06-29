Power outage to affect part of Kamala

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in southern Kamala will experience a nine-hour-long power outage today (June 30) due to works on the high-voltage electricity distribution system.

construction

By The Phuket News

Friday 30 June 2023, 07:15AM

A map showing the area to be affected by the June 30 power outage. Image: Kamala OrBorTor

The power outage in Kamala, scheduled from 9am to 5pm, was announced in a notice published by the local Tambon Administrative Organisation yesterday afternoon (June 29).

There have been no announcements on the Facebook pages run by any of the Phuket offices of the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand (PEA).

According to the Kamala OrBorTor, the areas to be affected by the outage are along Kamala Sai Khao Rd from Keemala and Coco Life Spa all the way down south to Bonkuan View Restaurant.

In its announcement, the Kamala OrBorTor apologised for any inconvenience and asked people not to conduct any work on electrical supply systems while the outage is in effect, as the power supply may be switched back on earlier than the scheduled time of 5pm.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA at 076-345574 (Patong office).





