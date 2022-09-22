British International School, Phuket
Power outage to affect part of Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage in part of Cherng Talay today (Sept 23).

construction
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 September 2022, 08:00AM

Power outage area in Cherng Talay. Image: Thalang PEA

The notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the area of Soi Bang Tao 1 in tambon Cherng Talay (opposite Lotus’s Cherng Talay).

The areas to be affected include Soi Ban Tak Daet, Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Office, local branches of Bangkok Bank and Krungthai Bank, Cherng Talay Municipal Water Filtration Plant.

The electricity supply will be shut off so workers can make necessary improvements on high-voltage power lines in the area, the Thalang PEA explained in a notice.

C and C Marine

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage and invited people with queries to call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

 

Kurt | 23 September 2022 - 11:04:13 

Outside 7-Inn hotel at T-junction Soi 43, stands a 'bowing'  not supported power pole that looks like it can break any time. Than blocking, hopefully not fall on a car, motorbike or pedestrian , the T-junction. Needs attention/inspection.

 

Phuket community
Power outage to affect part of Cherng Talay

Outside 7-Inn hotel at T-junction Soi 43, stands a 'bowing' not supported power pole that l...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

@JohnC, If masks are still enquired indoors than I don't understand managements of Tesco-Lotus, ...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

SARS-CoV-2 is just as dangerous as ever, but most of the vulnerable have already died and so the ris...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

@ Den Alder, thanks, you make me feel comfortable now about our fresh water reservoirs. Oh, remember...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

BTW: It is a fact that any legislation on any matter without enforcement is purely an absurdity. F...(Read More)

Putin calls up reservists, warns Russia will use ‘all means’ for defence

Putin is not defending, he is aggressive attacker. Shredding International Order. Annexation of Stat...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

Ignorant tourists and arrogant expats ignore existing covid rules and Thais working in shops say not...(Read More)

Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck

A regular occurence which should never happen. If trucks drivers are going to park on the side of ro...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

Campaigns are a waste of energy and money. Law ENFORCEMENT is what we need. We should see the '...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

A high ranking RTP officer with a paint roller. That is the first and last time he sees a pedestria...(Read More)

 

