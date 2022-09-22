Power outage to affect part of Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage in part of Cherng Talay today (Sept 23).

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 September 2022, 08:00AM

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the area of Soi Bang Tao 1 in tambon Cherng Talay (opposite Lotus’s Cherng Talay).

The areas to be affected include Soi Ban Tak Daet, Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Office, local branches of Bangkok Bank and Krungthai Bank, Cherng Talay Municipal Water Filtration Plant.

The electricity supply will be shut off so workers can make necessary improvements on high-voltage power lines in the area, the Thalang PEA explained in a notice.

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage and invited people with queries to call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.