Power outage to affect Naithon

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in part of Sakhu tomorrow (May 18).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 May 2022, 02:12PM

The notice announcing the power outage in Sakhu. Image: PEA

A map showing the areas to be affected by the power outage in Sakhu tomorrow (May 18). Image: PEA

The blackout is scheduled to be from 9am to 5pm, while works are carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

The area to be affected by the power outage is along Route 4018, leadsto Naithon beach and runs through the beachside community.

The affected area includes Baan Naithon and Baan Naithon School, Sakhu Soi 6, the Pullman Phuket Arcadia Resort, Vista Del Mar, Malaiwana, The Kara Pool Villa and Naithon Condominium.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outage in Sakhu people are advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline at 1129.