Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect Nai Yang

Power outage to affect Nai Yang

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage that will affect residents and businesses in the Nai Yang Beach area on Wednesday (Mar 29).


By The Phuket News

Monday 27 March 2023, 08:48AM

Image: PEA Thalang

Image: PEA Thalang

Image: PEA Thalang

Image: PEA Thalang

« »

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, is to allow maintenance and cleaning to be conducted on high-voltage cables and the “line feed” from the power distribution stations, PEA Thalang said in its announcement.

The area to be affected is given as Baan Malao, Sakhu.

The areas listed as to be affected by the power outage include: Baan Nai Yang, 7-Eleven Baan Nai Yang Branch, Wat Mongkhon Wararam, Proud Phuket Hotel, Supasil Dansakul Apartments, Phuket Nai Yang Hotel Co Ltd, Wat Mongkol Wararam School, in front of Phuket Airport Nai Yang Resort, Phuket Airport Group Co Ltd, Hotel Nopboon Co Ltd, Central Family Mart Co Ltd Nai Yang Beach Branch, Grand Lan Luang Co Ltd, in front of Dewa Phuket Resort Hotel, Sakhu Police Station, Sirinat National Park (Nai Yang Beach), TSM Resort Co Ltd, Phuket Villa Airport Project, Sri Phuket Co Ltd, Big C, Nicole Perfect Property Co Ltd, Milly Mart Bang Malao, The Title Residencies Condominium (Naiyang-Phuket), Phuket Airport Warehouse, Pearl Village Co Ltd, Nai Yang Beach Resort Co Ltd and Kasalong Phuket Resort Co Ltd.

The Pavilions Phuket

The PEA Thalang branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Putin says will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably
Phuket and NZ discuss education personnel exchange
Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light
Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched
‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 25 in Mississippi
Songkran arrivals to jump
Thai AirAsia X refund plan set to be submitted soon
Songkran set to make a return splash in Phuket Town
Biden says not seeking conflict with Iran after deadly strikes
Warmer summer this year after protracted cool season
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Rawai crash, Warning over Pa Khlok fires, Phuket on TIME Greatest Places list || March 24
Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes
Island on Nai Harn Lake to be closed for two weeks
Warning issued amid continuing fires in Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

Did not pose any immediate threat maybe but it is still intimidation of others and it certainly adds...(Read More)

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

Better off getting rid of school uniforms altogether. Violence between rival schools is very common ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

The whiners are out in force again - there is on old saying in golf circles “ you play the course ...(Read More)

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

Follow up. Talked with some Thai parents who would prefer to pay! Seems, when free, they have just ...(Read More)

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

For a country that has reserves of at least a trillion Baht (฿1,000,000,000,000), why aren't r...(Read More)

Thai AirAsia X refund plan set to be submitted soon

Air Asia X takes money and doesn't deliver for the last 3 years. And, now, they may issue credit...(Read More)

Phuket and NZ discuss education personnel exchange

Not going to because Thailand does not want an educated citizenry that wants some honesty in governm...(Read More)

Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes

@Kurt. No they can't. That one was rumbled back in the summer and is no longer an option. Do try...(Read More)

Songkran set to make a return splash in Phuket Town

Songkran will be the time all Thai throw away their face mask. Perhaps instead of face mask on motor...(Read More)

Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes

It's public secret that foreigners can get multiple times 'student visa' for study thai ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pacific Prime Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 