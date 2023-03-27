Power outage to affect Nai Yang

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage that will affect residents and businesses in the Nai Yang Beach area on Wednesday (Mar 29).



By The Phuket News

Monday 27 March 2023, 08:48AM

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, is to allow maintenance and cleaning to be conducted on high-voltage cables and the “line feed” from the power distribution stations, PEA Thalang said in its announcement.

The area to be affected is given as Baan Malao, Sakhu.

The areas listed as to be affected by the power outage include: Baan Nai Yang, 7-Eleven Baan Nai Yang Branch, Wat Mongkhon Wararam, Proud Phuket Hotel, Supasil Dansakul Apartments, Phuket Nai Yang Hotel Co Ltd, Wat Mongkol Wararam School, in front of Phuket Airport Nai Yang Resort, Phuket Airport Group Co Ltd, Hotel Nopboon Co Ltd, Central Family Mart Co Ltd Nai Yang Beach Branch, Grand Lan Luang Co Ltd, in front of Dewa Phuket Resort Hotel, Sakhu Police Station, Sirinat National Park (Nai Yang Beach), TSM Resort Co Ltd, Phuket Villa Airport Project, Sri Phuket Co Ltd, Big C, Nicole Perfect Property Co Ltd, Milly Mart Bang Malao, The Title Residencies Condominium (Naiyang-Phuket), Phuket Airport Warehouse, Pearl Village Co Ltd, Nai Yang Beach Resort Co Ltd and Kasalong Phuket Resort Co Ltd.

The PEA Thalang branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.