Power outage to affect Nai Yang

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial electricity Authority has announced another power outage that will affect a small area in Nai Yang tomorrow (Oct 6) as workers continue to upgrade and repair power lines in the area.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 October 2022, 05:36PM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Oct 6). Image: Thalang PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses from the intersection at the entrance to Sirinat National Park (beside Nai Yang Temple) to Nai Yang Beach in Moo 1, Sakhu.

Listed in the Thalang PEA announcement to be affected by the power outage include Wat Mongkhon Wararam and the Wat Mongkhon Wararam School, Proud Phuket Hotel, 7-Eleven Nai Yang branch, Phuket Naiyang Hotel, Naiyang Park Resort Co Ltd, in front of Phuket Airport Naiyang Resort, Phuket Airport Group Co Ltd, Central Family Mart Nai Yang Beach Branch, Grand Larn Luang Co Ltd, in front of Dewa Phuket Resort Hotel, Sakhu Police Station and Sirinat National Park.

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage and invited people with queries to call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.