British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect Nai Yang

Power outage to affect Nai Yang

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial electricity Authority has announced another power outage that will affect a small area in Nai Yang tomorrow (Oct 6) as workers continue to upgrade and repair power lines in the area.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 October 2022, 05:36PM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Oct 6). Image: Thalang PEA

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Oct 6). Image: Thalang PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Nai Yang tomorrow (Oct 6). Image: Thalang pEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Nai Yang tomorrow (Oct 6). Image: Thalang pEA

« »

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses from the intersection at the entrance to Sirinat National Park (beside Nai Yang Temple) to Nai Yang Beach in Moo 1, Sakhu.

Listed in the Thalang PEA announcement to be affected by the power outage include Wat Mongkhon Wararam and the Wat Mongkhon Wararam School, Proud Phuket Hotel, 7-Eleven Nai Yang branch, Phuket Naiyang Hotel, Naiyang Park Resort Co Ltd, in front of Phuket Airport Naiyang Resort, Phuket Airport Group Co Ltd, Central Family Mart Nai Yang Beach Branch, Grand Larn Luang Co Ltd, in front of Dewa Phuket Resort Hotel, Sakhu Police Station and Sirinat National Park.

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage and invited people with queries to call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fireworks, smoke, and spirits mark the end of 2022 Phuket Vegetarian Festival || October 5
Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence
Blaze of firecrackers, fireworks, mark Veg Fest final night
Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run
Small fishing boat left adrift safely rescued
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi ‘beef’ brings suspensions, Phuket reservoirs filled to the brim || October 4
Unsafe abortion prevention added to national healthcare system
Phuket Governor hosts Indonesian delegation
Lorong Shrine leads last day of Phuket Veg Fest processions
Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident
32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked
‘No closures’ when virus hits schools
Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim
Prayut cautious on political future
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prayut to stay on as Premier, Kathu Shrine procession, Man pulled saved from wreck || October 3

 

Phuket community
Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

Complete farce of a meeting, with mafia bosses (PLTO) being the ones to determine where the apps can...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

Unbelieveble, what transport wise is going on corrupt Thai Phuket, with blessings of the highest loc...(Read More)

‘No closures’ when virus hits schools

@jamstock, I am sorry to say that I have no knowledge/are not aware of dangerous side effects of chi...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

Rather a silly situation that an App, used accross the country is not allowed in certain postcodes o...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

Less about crime, more about 'image' says it all.15 places means 15 more places where the dr...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

So, you have to be picked up AND dropped off at one of the 15 approved spots. Of course, these won&#...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

The PLTO is simply the mafia bosses, with the Cafe del Mar and Rassada's of the island being car...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

why not charging the stupid parents? come on this is total non sense......(Read More)

‘No closures’ when virus hits schools

I hope Kurt is joking. The vax was cancelled for children in the UK due to dangerous side effects. I...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

Is there also a law article that forbid to have weapons on board Taxis/Vans/Tuk tuks? If so, why is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center

 