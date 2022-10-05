The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses from the intersection at the entrance to Sirinat National Park (beside Nai Yang Temple) to Nai Yang Beach in Moo 1, Sakhu.
Listed in the Thalang PEA announcement to be affected by the power outage include Wat Mongkhon Wararam and the Wat Mongkhon Wararam School, Proud Phuket Hotel, 7-Eleven Nai Yang branch, Phuket Naiyang Hotel, Naiyang Park Resort Co Ltd, in front of Phuket Airport Naiyang Resort, Phuket Airport Group Co Ltd, Central Family Mart Nai Yang Beach Branch, Grand Larn Luang Co Ltd, in front of Dewa Phuket Resort Hotel, Sakhu Police Station and Sirinat National Park.
The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage and invited people with queries to call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.
