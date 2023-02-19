British International School, Phuket
Power outage to affect Nai Harn Lake area

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Chalong) has announced a power outage that will affect the Nai Harn Lake area on Wednesday (Feb 22).


By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 February 2023, 10:15AM

The area at Nai Harn to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Feb 22). Image: PEA Chalong

« »

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow work to be done on the high-voltage distribution system in the area, the PEA said in its announcement.

The power outage will affect Saiyuan Rd (Route 4009) from Nai Harn Lake and extending to Baan Krating on the coast.

The PEA Chalong branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Chalong branch at 076-521099 (24 hours) or the PEA national hotline 1129.

Phuket community
Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat

Yeah I thought that too. Smart move Thailand! Kudos at not being bullied by 'our friends and all...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

@Christysweet. Yes, including behind foreign keyboards spewing endless vitriolic nonsense here. ...(Read More)

Policeman’s resignation letter cites ‘loss of faith’

@Fascinated. No-one else will have him. Grateful? Surely you don't think that's possible?...(Read More)

Policeman’s resignation letter cites ‘loss of faith’

Charming as ever @JohnC. beats me why you stay in a country you have so much contempt for- you seem ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat

"Foreign mafia" are here en masse and permanent because Thailand refused to go along wit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

This will backfire on Phuket. The tourists that do come will be low level and hardcore looking for ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

This whole thing is very very sad. Like a good friend dying a slow and painful death. The quality of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

ChristySweet, if what you describe is/was not allowed by Thai law, but happening, than there is 1 an...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

"World-class" ? Thailand is sex worker to the world alright, and that is the extent of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

Foreigners UNITE and take over this beautiful island before it is nothing but a parking lot. Mean...(Read More)

 

