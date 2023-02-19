The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow work to be done on the high-voltage distribution system in the area, the PEA said in its announcement.
The power outage will affect Saiyuan Rd (Route 4009) from Nai Harn Lake and extending to Baan Krating on the coast.
The PEA Chalong branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.
People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Chalong branch at 076-521099 (24 hours) or the PEA national hotline 1129.
Be the first to comment.