Power outage to affect Nai Harn Lake area

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Chalong) has announced a power outage that will affect the Nai Harn Lake area on Wednesday (Feb 22).



By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 February 2023, 10:15AM

The area at Nai Harn to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Feb 22). Image: PEA Chalong

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow work to be done on the high-voltage distribution system in the area, the PEA said in its announcement.

The power outage will affect Saiyuan Rd (Route 4009) from Nai Harn Lake and extending to Baan Krating on the coast.

The PEA Chalong branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Chalong branch at 076-521099 (24 hours) or the PEA national hotline 1129.