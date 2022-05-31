Tengoku
Power outage to affect Nai Harn

Power outage to affect Nai Harn

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in the area encompassing Nai Harn Lake and its surrounds, as well as the beachfront area, tomorrow (June 2).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 June 2022, 10:59AM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 2). Image: PEA Chalong

Nai Harn beach and the andjusent area will be without power supply tomorrow (June 2). Image: PEA Chalong

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will include the Baan Krating area to the north of Nai Harn Beach. The electricity will be shut off so worker can upgrade the high-voltage power lines in the area.

People were urged not to work on any electrical supply systems while the power has been shut off to their areas.

If anyone needs to use electricity for medical equipment or an emergency in the power outage areas, the PEA can be contacted and ask to try and expedite the work.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. People with enquiries about the power outage at Nai Harn were advised to call the PEA Chalong branch at 076-521-099 (24 hours).

