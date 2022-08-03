Power outage to affect Muang Mai

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage along Thepkrasattri Rd in Muang Mai tomorrow (Aug 4) so repairs and maintenance can be conducted on high-voltage power cables in the area.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 August 2022, 12:17PM

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm will affect homes and businesses from in front of Thalang Power Station 2 in Baan Mak Prok to opposite the Susco petrol station in Baan Muang Mai.

Also to be affected will be the Muang Mai-Pa Khlok road, from the Baan Muang Mai intersection to the entrance of the Thai-Swedish Children’s Foundation, as well as other jey streets to the east of Thepkrasattri Rd.

Among the areas listed as to be affected by the power outage are: the 7-Eleven in Baan Mak Prok, in front Wat Muang Mai, the Phichai Kanyang shop near the Blue Canyon golf course to the gas station PTT petrol station in Baan Mak Prok.

Also listed as to be affected are: Soi Mak Prok Anusorn, in front of Mak Prok Mosque, in front of the Fatima Mak Prok shop, in front of James Care Care, Soi Cable Ski, in front of Shell Gas Station Baan Muang Mai, Sansiri housing project, Phuket Park Ville Project, Soi Mae Nang (1,2,3), Muang Mai Highway Police station, SuperCheep Baan Muang Mai, the old airport junction, opposite Mak Prok Mosque, Moo Baan Mai Khao intersection and Soi Tapa Mak Prok.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People were queries about the power outage were advised to call the Thalang PEA branch at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.