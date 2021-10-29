BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Power outage to affect Moo 1 in Sakhu

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a scheduled electricity outage in areas of Moo 1 Sakhu Sub-district, Thalang District, on Tuesday (Nov 2).

construction
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 October 2021, 03:08PM

The areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The announcement from the PEA. Image: PEA

The works are part of High-Voltage distribution improvements and will affect areas from Soi Naiyang 13/1 in front of S4 Hotel to Soi Naiyang 13/3 (Soi Khokmut3) east of Nai Yang and Sirinath National Park between the hours of 9am to 4:30pm.

The construction works will specifically affect homes and businesses including Phuket Sirinapha Resort, the laundry in Soi Khokmut, Mr. Krajasak’s House, Ms. Kritika’s Apartment, Mr.Sunthon’s Apartment, Supanya’s Apartment and Soi Naiyang 13/3 (Soi Khokmut3).

The PEA extends apologies in advance for any inconvenience caused.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang branch at 0660729803 or the PEA hotline 1129.

