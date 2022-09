Power outage to affect Mai Khao area

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage to affect a section of Thepkrasattri Rd in the northern part of Phuket tomorrow (Sept 20) so that improvement can be made on high-voltage cables in the area.

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 September 2022, 07:35PM

A map showing the area to be affected. Image: PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect homes and businesses along Thepkrasattri Rd northbound from Wat Muang Mai to the PTT petrol station just north of Phuket airport.

The Thalang PEA office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA national hotline 1129.