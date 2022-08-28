Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect Mai Khao

Power outage to affect Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage to affect areas in Mai Khao tomorrow (Aug 29) so that repairs and maintenance can be carried out on high-voltage cables in the area.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 August 2022, 03:00PM

The areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The announcement of the power outage. Image: PEA

The announcement of the power outage. Image: PEA

« »

The power outage, from 9am to 5:00pm, will affect homes and businesses in the inbound section of Thepkrasattri Road from Thalang 2 Power Distribution Station (Ban Mak Prak) to Ban Khoen.

The outage zone will impact the following: Mr. Viboonchai Shrimp Farm Na Ranong, Ban Mak Prak, Soi Nai Ban Mak Prak School, Chatchai Commercial Co., Ltd. Mai Khao, Shrimp Farm, JR Blue Star Co., Ltd., Mrs. Niporn Han, Mr. Thana Tantipiriyakit Cold Storage, Thalang Farm, Ban Ao To khun, Mai Khao Health Promoting Hospital, Ban Khoen Health Promoting Hospital, Ban Khoen School, Soi Masjid Ban Khoen, Soi Tap Ban Khoen, Avonia Co., Ltd., Phuket Island Marina Co., Ltd., Khun Level Kanchanavanich and Phuket Island Marina Co., Ltd.

The Thalang PEA office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA national hotline 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up
Mountain B fire death toll reaches 21
Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September
Kanokwan suspended over land
Firefly resumes Phuket-Penang flights
No one’s getting high on the new cannabis Laws
China shows signs of tourism revival
Nightlife fire safety hits agenda in push for 4am closing
Prawit begins caretaker PM duty
Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa
Motorists warned of road collapse
Phuket yacht industry eyes Thailand Charter Week
Police fine woman B500 for ghost driving
Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following
Thai household debt surges, reaching a 16-year climax

 

Phuket community
Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

@Kurt Search PWA on google.They explain their tarifs in English too. After that you can wipe the eg...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

How can TAT function in attracting foreigners to come to Thailand, as same time Thai Officials scand...(Read More)

On Campus: Getting a HeadStart in English

That's a Wow!...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Dek was wrong with Phuket airport illegal fast Immigration lane, softenend later with 'people li...(Read More)

Nightlife fire safety hits agenda in push for 4am closing

It is all about money, not about closing times. The only organisation loose control is the RTP. No l...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Kurt, you should educate yourself a bit more about T1, T2 , T3 before coming up with your nonsense.I...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

The idea ended up lopsided....(Read More)

Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa

@ Kamala Pete, study the article again. If you have doubts, 'feel/sense' gaps, call the Th...(Read More)

PM pressured over defence role

So just like Australia's ex-PM Scumo did K. Prayut has made himself minister in other department...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

@ Den Alder. Answer is simple. Foreigners are not 'brothers & sisters'. Foreigners are ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
Barketek
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 