Power outage to affect Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage to affect areas in Mai Khao tomorrow (Aug 29) so that repairs and maintenance can be carried out on high-voltage cables in the area.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 August 2022, 03:00PM

The power outage, from 9am to 5:00pm, will affect homes and businesses in the inbound section of Thepkrasattri Road from Thalang 2 Power Distribution Station (Ban Mak Prak) to Ban Khoen.

The outage zone will impact the following: Mr. Viboonchai Shrimp Farm Na Ranong, Ban Mak Prak, Soi Nai Ban Mak Prak School, Chatchai Commercial Co., Ltd. Mai Khao, Shrimp Farm, JR Blue Star Co., Ltd., Mrs. Niporn Han, Mr. Thana Tantipiriyakit Cold Storage, Thalang Farm, Ban Ao To khun, Mai Khao Health Promoting Hospital, Ban Khoen Health Promoting Hospital, Ban Khoen School, Soi Masjid Ban Khoen, Soi Tap Ban Khoen, Avonia Co., Ltd., Phuket Island Marina Co., Ltd., Khun Level Kanchanavanich and Phuket Island Marina Co., Ltd.

The Thalang PEA office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA national hotline 1129.