The areas to be affected by the power outage will be a long section of Soi Mai Khao 7 in Moo 4, stretching from the beach front road to the main 3033 road.
The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm.
In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
“If anyone needs to use electricity for medical equipment or emergency in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will try to expedite the work and return the electricity supply as soon as possible,” Thalang PEA added.
For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 0660729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.
Be the first to comment.