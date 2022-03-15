Power outage to affect Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off tomorrow (Mar 16) in parts of Mai Khao as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 March 2022, 04:13PM

The are to be affected. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage will be a long section of Soi Mai Khao 7 in Moo 4, stretching from the beach front road to the main 3033 road.

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm.

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If anyone needs to use electricity for medical equipment or emergency in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will try to expedite the work and return the electricity supply as soon as possible,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 0660729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.