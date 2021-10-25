Power outage to affect Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a scheduled power outage in Mai Khao tomorrow (Oct 26) so that workers can upgrade and repair high-voltage power cables in the area.



By The Phuket News

Monday 25 October 2021, 02:03PM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Oct 26). Image: Thalang PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, will affect power supply from Baan Ko En to Baan Suan Maphrao in Moo 3, Mai Khao.

The area to be affected includes Baan Suan Maphrao, Baan Dan Yid, Soi Penmit, the CP pig farm, Phuket Premier Boatyard, Soi Moo-Iam, Burapha’s Shrimp Farm, Anucha’s Shrimp Farm, the SuperCheap Baan Suan Maphrao branch, Baan Wipak, Yenner Marine, Blue Anda Project (Ko En), SB Company Limited, Phuket LPG and Petroleum Partnership and Bamrungphaka Phuket School.

The Thalang PEA in its announcement apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to contact the Thalang PEA hotline at 066-0729803.