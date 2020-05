Power outage to affect Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be shut off in Mai Khao tomorrow (May 28) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 May 2020, 11:56AM

The areas to be affected by the power outage in Mai Khao tomorrow (May 28). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the both sides of Thepkrasattri Rd, from the northern tip of the island all the way south to Baan Koh-En. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.