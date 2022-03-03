BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect Laem Khad, Pa Khlok

Power outage to affect Laem Khad, Pa Khlok

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in the Baan Hlang-Dang area in Moo 6, Pa Khlok tomorrow (Mar 4) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 March 2022, 02:52PM

The notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 4). Image: PEA

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 4). Image: PEA

« »

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm

The area to be affected by the power outage will be along Route 4031, and will include the Laem Khad area.

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: B1.4 billion for the Phuket Medical Centre, Thailand backs UN resolution against invasion || March 3
DEPA to launch own food delivery ordering platform
Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion
National debt commission probes impact of informal loans in Phuket
TAT looks to short-haul markets
Three arrested over Chinese ‘COVID medicine’
All five on boat with Tangmo face charges
Phuket marks 649 new COVID cases, one more death
Cabinet to review COVID scheme
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hoteliers call for the end of RT-PCR tests and Thailand Pass || March 2
Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre
Former interior minister faces graft charge
Alcoholic suffering withdrawal symptoms stabs himself
Phuket peaceful protests against war in Ukraine continue
Escaped Phuket prisoner recaptured

 

Phuket community
TAT looks to short-haul markets

There are many Australians wanted to visit Phuket, but Thailand needs to relax entry regulations. M...(Read More)

Three arrested over Chinese ‘COVID medicine’

I agree with Capricornball. Surely the Police have more important crimes to deal with....(Read More)

Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion

They did not want to name Russia because it may upset the potential Russian tourists. Thais haven...(Read More)

Phuket marks 649 new COVID cases, one more death

641 new local infections. Add those 716 tested by ATK test =total 1357 in one day!...(Read More)

Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion

Voted but didn't name Russia- what a bunch of spineless cowards. Why would Thailand not be neutr...(Read More)

Three arrested over Chinese ‘COVID medicine’

Reading this article shows that much 'not regular' is possible to enter Thailand. Otherwise ...(Read More)

Former interior minister faces graft charge

I think this is another example of "the pot calling the kettle black". Punishment for bein...(Read More)

Three arrested over Chinese ‘COVID medicine’

Kinda seems like a big todo about not much. ...(Read More)

Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre

Yes, Phuket already has 4 "international" hospitals but they are all owned by the same pri...(Read More)

Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims

Considering the debt run by the company is held by another of his companies as a tax dodge its hardl...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 