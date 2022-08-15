The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be along the north side of nearly the entire length of the road, from the intersection with Chao Fa East Rd to just short of the intersection with Chao Fa West Rd.
Among the homes and businesses to be affected by the power outage will be all of Prangthong Village housing estate.
The PEA Phuket office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.
People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Phuket office at 076-210427-8
