Power outage to affect Kwang Rd, Wichit

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage along Kwang Rd, Wichit, on Wednesday (Aug 17) so that repairs and upgrades can be made on high-voltage power cables in the area.



By The Phuket News

Monday 15 August 2022, 09:24AM

Image: PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be along the north side of nearly the entire length of the road, from the intersection with Chao Fa East Rd to just short of the intersection with Chao Fa West Rd.

Among the homes and businesses to be affected by the power outage will be all of Prangthong Village housing estate.

The PEA Phuket office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Phuket office at 076-210427-8