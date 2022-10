Power outage to affect Koh Yao Noi

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage that will affect all of Koh Yao Noi, off Phuket’s east coast, tomorrow (Oct 15).



By The Phuket News

Friday 14 October 2022, 02:44PM

The power outage, from 9am to 4pm, will be to allow work to be conduct on the high-voltage network serving the island.

The area to be affected by the power outage will be the entire island, PEA Thalang said in its announcement.

The Thalang PEA branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage.

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or call the PEA hotline 1129.