Power outage to affect Koh Yao islands

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off tomorrow (June 23) affecting the Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands, as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 June 2022, 05:54PM

The notice announcing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 23). Image: PEA

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 23). Image: PEA

The power outage will be from 9am to midday.

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.