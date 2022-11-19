333 at the beach
Power outage to affect Koh Yao

Power outage to affect Koh Yao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in Koh Yao tomorrow (Nov 21) as work is carried out on high-voltage cables.

Sunday 20 November 2022, 10:30AM

The area to be affected. Image: PEA

The area to be affected. Image: PEA

The original annuncement. Image: PEA

The original annuncement. Image: PEA

« »

The works will affect both islands of Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi in Phang-nga province between the hours of 9am – 4:30pm.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience and asked people to not conduct any work on electrical supply systems while the outage is in effect as the power supply may be switched back on earlier than the scheduled time of 4:30pm.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the PEA at 076-386-883 and 076-386-882.

