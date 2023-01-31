British International School, Phuket
Power outage to affect key areas in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage that will affect a central residential and business areas in Cherng Talay on Thursday morning (Feb 2).


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 31 January 2023, 11:57AM

The power outage will run right through the heart of Cherng Talay. Image: PEA Thalang

The power outage, from 9am to 1pm, will allow work to be done on the high-voltage electrical supply network in the area, PEA Thalang announced.

The areas to be affected by the outage will be from In front of the Cherng Talay Fresh Market to the entrance of Soi Cherng Talay 2 in Moo 1, Cherng Talay.

Areas specifically identified as to be affected were given as: Soi Cherng Talay 16, Richmond Villas Co Ltd, The Residence, Baan Cherng Talay, 7-Eleven Cherng Talay branch, CPF Trading Co Ltd, Soi Cherng Talay 14, Central Department Store Co Ltd, Cherng Talay Police Station, Soi Cherng Talay 12, the Kasikornbank branch at Cherng Talay Market and the street next to the bank branch, Soi Cherng Talay 10, Bank of Ayudhya Co Ltd, Soi Cherng Talay 8, Cherng Talay Municipality, Phuket ST Co Ltd, Cherng Talay Temple, Cherng Talay Municipality Office Building and Cherng Talay Villas.

The PEA Thalang branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

