The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, is to allow workers to upgrade and make repairs to high-voltage power lines along the street.
The area to be affected by the power outage starts at the western end of Soi Rim Haad (near the 7-Eleven store and Jarmani Tailor) and continues past the Tourist Police box and the local community health centre, and will end at the junction where Soi Rim Haad joins the main road through Kamala town (Route 4030).
People with enquiries about the power outage were asked to call the PEA Patong branch at 076-345574.
Be the first to comment.