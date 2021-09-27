BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect Kamala

Power outage to affect Kamala

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a scheduled power outage that will affect Soi Rim Haad in Kamala tomorrow (Sept 28).


By The Phuket News

Monday 27 September 2021, 04:22PM

Soi Rim Haad in Kamala will be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 28). Image: PEA Patong

Soi Rim Haad in Kamala will be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 28). Image: PEA Patong

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, is to allow workers to upgrade and make repairs to high-voltage power lines along the street.

The area to be affected by the power outage starts at the western end of Soi Rim Haad (near the 7-Eleven store and Jarmani Tailor) and continues past the Tourist Police box and the local community health centre, and will end at the junction where Soi Rim Haad joins the main road through Kamala town (Route 4030).

People with enquiries about the power outage were asked to call the PEA Patong branch at 076-345574.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid cases under 200, Stolen elephant reunited with owner |:| September 27
Governor appeals to CCSA to allow Phuket to open bars, sell alcohol
Phi Phi entry restrictions extended
Scammers claiming to be involved in Phuket cannabis operation wanted for stealing, selling off rental cars
National police chief Suwat in Phuket to promote tourism safety
Germany heads into unknown as rivals scramble to lead next government
PM pledges compensation for flood victims
Phuket marks 193 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Stolen 72-year-old jumbo found at Phuket elephant camp finally goes home
Phuket marks 219 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Authorities crackdown on scam texts
Phuket Opinion: Enough rope
Motorcycle sales rise along with growing farmers’ revenue
Pattaya turns to domestic tourists
Phuket begins new vaccine injection method

 

Phuket community
Phi Phi entry restrictions extended

Seems to me it's unvaccinated children who are who are spreading Covid. Maybe time to curtail ...(Read More)

Phi Phi entry restrictions extended

so its OK for Thai's to use the ATK test but foreigners must pay for the more expensive PCR tes...(Read More)

PM pledges compensation for flood victims

But, just a few weeks ago. he said there would be no flooding problem this year. And, as the head o...(Read More)

National police chief Suwat in Phuket to promote tourism safety

How much did Gen Suwat give to the poor Thai vendor who was shot by one of his RTP guys? Does he ev...(Read More)

Phuket marks 193 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Is there a explanation why international arrivals, fully vaccinated/tested prior flights to Phuket m...(Read More)

Scammers claiming to be involved in Phuket cannabis operation wanted for stealing, selling off rental cars

"Normally I would not rent to Thai people", Ms Neeranuch said. She broke this rule due to...(Read More)

Motorcycle sales rise along with growing farmers’ revenue

Advance payment 500 Bath and the rest over 12 years....(Read More)

National police chief Suwat in Phuket to promote tourism safety

Wow, see the number of RTP's around the tables on the photos. Quite a number to join budget cons...(Read More)

Phuket marks 193 new COVID cases, two more deaths

So the folks who sadly passed , are not from the red numbers which didn’t change - more dodgy coun...(Read More)

Phuket marks 193 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Let’s have some district numbers now then this downward trend would be credible ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 