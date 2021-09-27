Power outage to affect Kamala

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a scheduled power outage that will affect Soi Rim Haad in Kamala tomorrow (Sept 28).



By The Phuket News

Monday 27 September 2021, 04:22PM

Soi Rim Haad in Kamala will be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 28). Image: PEA Patong

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, is to allow workers to upgrade and make repairs to high-voltage power lines along the street. The area to be affected by the power outage starts at the western end of Soi Rim Haad (near the 7-Eleven store and Jarmani Tailor) and continues past the Tourist Police box and the local community health centre, and will end at the junction where Soi Rim Haad joins the main road through Kamala town (Route 4030). People with enquiries about the power outage were asked to call the PEA Patong branch at 076-345574.