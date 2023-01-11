Power outage to affect Heroines Monument area

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage that will affect areas along the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd, both north and south of the Heroines Monument, on Friday (Jan 13).



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 January 2023, 11:59AM

The power outage, from 9am to 5pm, is to allow work on repairs and maintenance on the high-voltage system to be carried out.

The outage will affect all businesses and offices along teh east side of Thepkrasattri Rd from the Mee Tod Seua (‘Shirtless noodles’) restaurant to the Yee Teng Mansion south of the Heroines Monument.

Although businesses within the some 200 metres of the road to Pa Khlok (Route 4027) will also be affected, the notice by PEA Thalng noted that all affected areas are within the Srisoonthorn municipal area.

Areas identified in the notice to be affected by the power outage include: Soi Na Sad 1, Srithakorn Construction Co Ltd, the street behind Baan Tha Rua Fresh Market, in front of the Lotus’s Express Tha Rua branch, in front of Tha Ruea Fresh Market, the Government Savings Bank Tha Ruea branch, the Thai Credit Bank Tha Ruea branch, the Bangkok Bank Tha Ruea branch, the 7-Eleven, the Siam Commercial Bank Tha Ruea branch, the SuperCheap Tha Ruea branch, Fak Fak Transport Co Ltd, in front of Southeast Asia Cathay Gems Phuket Co Ltd, Soi Thalang Museum, the Office of Literature under National Museum 12 in Phuket, in front of the Baan Tha Ruea historical fort site, Soi Lak Mueang, Soi San Chao Tha Ruea, Chitsanupong Limited Partnership Refinery, Chok Tawee Shrimp Farm, Thanapa Park Ville Project, Nai Apichat Srisanchakon Shrimp Farm, Ms Sophit Sitthichoke Fish Farm, Wat Tha Ruea and Baan Yee Teng.

The Thalang PEA in its notice apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.