Power outage to affect entrance road to Laguna

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage at the main three-way intersection leading to the entrance to Laguna Phuket tomorrow (Jan 31) so that work can be done on the low-voltage electricity distribution network.


By The Phuket News

Monday 30 January 2023, 09:04AM

Image: PEA

Image: PEA

Image: PEA

Image: PEA

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm.

The both sides of Lagoon Rd on the north side of the intersection will be affected by the power outage.

The east side of the road will be affected from the intersection to in front of Tinlay Place. The notice did not specify whether the businesses at Tinlay Place would be affected.

C and C Marine

The west side of the road will be affected from the intersection to Just Relax Massage.

The PEA Thalang branch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

