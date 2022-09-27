Power outage to affect Dowroong area

PHUKET: The main Phuket branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage tomorrow (Sept 28) that will affect several housing estates in the Dowroong area.

Tuesday 27 September 2022, 07:16PM

A map showing the areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 28). Image: PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will allow work and repairs to be conducted on high-voltage lines in the area. The areas to be affected include the southern side of the Chaofa-Suan Luang Rd, which extends west from the Dowroong Intersection. Moo Baan Chaofa Dowroong, Phuket Villa Dowroong and Arrive at Ava Town housing estates will all be affected. Chaofa Dowroong Rd, which extends east of the Dowroong Intersection, will also be affected, with all homes and businesses on the southern side of the road from the Dowroong Intersection to front of Chang Thai Natural Latex Co Ltd left temporarily without power. In its announcement, the Phuket PEA office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the main Phuket PEA branch at 076-354379 (24 hours) or the PEA national hotline 1129.