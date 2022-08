Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage in part of Cherng Talay tomorrow (Aug 11).

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 August 2022, 05:39PM

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the area of Soi Pasak 6 in Moo 4, tambon Cherng Talay.

The electricity supply will be shut off so workers can make necessary improvements on high-voltage power lines in the area, the Thalang PEA explained in a notice.

The Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage and invited people with queries to call the office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.