The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect households and businesses from in front of the Amora Beach Resort to the intersection of Soi Cherng Talay 14, and along Soi Cherng Talay 14 to the intersection with Soi Cherng Talay 16, behind the Cherng Talay market.
The Thalang PEA in its notice apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.
People with queries about the power outage were advised to the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.
Timothy | 01 August 2022 - 11:12:34