Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Aug 2) to allow repairs and maintenance to be performed on high-voltage power lines in the area.



By The Phuket News

Monday 1 August 2022, 09:48AM

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect households and businesses from in front of the Amora Beach Resort to the intersection of Soi Cherng Talay 14, and along Soi Cherng Talay 14 to the intersection with Soi Cherng Talay 16, behind the Cherng Talay market.

The Thalang PEA in its notice apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with queries about the power outage were advised to the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.