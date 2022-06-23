Tengoku
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in Cherng Talay tomorrow (June 24) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 June 2022, 09:15AM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 24). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 24). Image: PEA

The power outage, in Moo 1 Cherng Talay, will be from 9am to 4:30pm.

The areas named in the Thalang PEA notice to be affected by the power outage includes Soi Cherngtalay 8, Nang Somchit Chandee Apartments, Mrs Kanda Rattanaphan Apartments, Mr Samphan Wimuttisuk (sic) and Cherng Talay Municipality.

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

