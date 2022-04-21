The areas to be affected between 9am and 5pm are around the Cassia Residence Hotel and The Alamanda Condo Hotel including Laguna Lifestyle Hub, Canal Village, Dusit Thani Hotel, Family Mart, Laguna Park 1,2, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort, Angsana Laguna Phuket and The Allamanda Condo 1,2.
Access to electricity in these areas will be unavailable during the stipulated times, the Thalang PEA stated.
Thalang PEA apologises for any inconvenience caused by the outage and stressed that it will do everything it possibly can to minimise the disruptions.
For more information people were advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386883.
