Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off on Monday (Apr 25) in Cherng Talay as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 April 2022, 12:30PM

The areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The official announcement. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected between 9am and 5pm are around the Cassia Residence Hotel and The Alamanda Condo Hotel including Laguna Lifestyle Hub, Canal Village, Dusit Thani Hotel, Family Mart, Laguna Park 1,2, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort, Angsana Laguna Phuket and The Allamanda Condo 1,2.

Access to electricity in these areas will be unavailable during the stipulated times, the Thalang PEA stated.

Thalang PEA apologises for any inconvenience caused by the outage and stressed that it will do everything it possibly can to minimise the disruptions.

For more information people were advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386883.

