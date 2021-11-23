BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Nov 4) as workers carry out repairs and maintenance to high-voltage power lines in the area.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 November 2021, 03:29PM

The notice announcing the power outage in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Nov 24). Image: Thalang PEA

A map showing the area in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Nov 24). Image: Thalang PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses from Soi Thumphong (Pasak Soi 8) to Jeple’s restaurant in Moo 4 Cherng Talay, the PEA said in its announcement.

The power outage will affect Baan Pasak Soi 8, The Sunflower, The Lake House, The Lou House, Neighborhood Foundation, Wings, St Joseph’s Church Phuket, The Luxe, Anchan Grand Residence Resort, Diamond Villa, Sujika Garden, Picassa Villas, Phuket VIP Villas, Wallaya Villas and Jeple’s restaurant, the announcement noted.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang branch at 076-386882 or 066-0729803, or call the PEA hotline 1129.

