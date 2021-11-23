The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses from Soi Thumphong (Pasak Soi 8) to Jeple’s restaurant in Moo 4 Cherng Talay, the PEA said in its announcement.
The power outage will affect Baan Pasak Soi 8, The Sunflower, The Lake House, The Lou House, Neighborhood Foundation, Wings, St Joseph’s Church Phuket, The Luxe, Anchan Grand Residence Resort, Diamond Villa, Sujika Garden, Picassa Villas, Phuket VIP Villas, Wallaya Villas and Jeple’s restaurant, the announcement noted.
The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.
People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang branch at 076-386882 or 066-0729803, or call the PEA hotline 1129.
